Norges Bank Invests $9.72 Million in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,747,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 80,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

