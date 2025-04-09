Norges Bank Makes New $6.79 Million Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.19 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

