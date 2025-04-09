Norges Bank Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 353,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,799,000 after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. StockNews.com lowered OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

