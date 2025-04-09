Norges Bank Makes New $7.46 Million Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 192,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.29% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Yelp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Yelp by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $41.72.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

