Norges Bank Makes New $7.55 Million Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.52% of Stepan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stepan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stepan by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Stepan has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is 69.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In other Stepan news, Director Susan Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,452.88. The trade was a 35.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

