Norges Bank Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 172,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $57.16.
Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.
Pilgrim’s Pride Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
