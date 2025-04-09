Norges Bank Makes New $7.84 Million Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 172,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.