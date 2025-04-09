Norges Bank Makes New $8.05 Million Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,124,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,000. Norges Bank owned 0.42% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth $57,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Marqeta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MQ shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

MQ stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

