Norges Bank Makes New $8.17 Million Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

