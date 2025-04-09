Norges Bank Makes New $8.19 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 582,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.