Norges Bank Makes New $9.40 Million Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 573,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,299,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $1,278,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 10.0 %

Steven Madden stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOO

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.