Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATMU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

