Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $579,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,949 shares in the company, valued at $35,732,160.21. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,484,670. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.