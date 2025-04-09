Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 368,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. Norges Bank owned 0.58% of Delek US as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

