Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,740.02. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $135.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.37. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

