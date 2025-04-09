Norges Bank Makes New Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

