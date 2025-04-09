Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 330,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.52% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $292,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,240. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $470,339.68. This represents a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $734,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

