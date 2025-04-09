Norges Bank Makes New Investment in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 202,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in WaFd by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in WaFd by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

WaFd Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

