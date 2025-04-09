Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 183,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 757,014 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,940,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 373,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ AUB opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

