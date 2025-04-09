Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 103,156 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,098.50. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 173.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

