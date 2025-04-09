Norges Bank Takes $10.87 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 229,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $79.85.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. The trade was a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.