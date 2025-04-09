Norges Bank Takes $7.08 Million Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of HNI opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HNI’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.