Norges Bank Takes $7.11 Million Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 498,665 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of SolarWinds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 192,198 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

