Norges Bank Takes $7.23 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 382,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,225,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of Provident Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

PFS opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

