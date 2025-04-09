Norges Bank Takes $7.25 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 267,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 212.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,482,000 after acquiring an additional 173,598 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 109.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 37.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

