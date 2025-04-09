Norges Bank Takes $8.93 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 225,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,180,000 after acquiring an additional 463,098 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 448,251 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,498,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.