Norges Bank Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,182 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.18% of BlackLine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 156,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,261,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 79,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

