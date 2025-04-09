Norges Bank Takes Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 398,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Magnite by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Insider Activity

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,732.95. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNI. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

