Norges Bank Takes Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.31% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 513,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 10,046.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 71.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

