Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,565 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.34.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

