Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,561,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after acquiring an additional 819,439 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Knife River by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,766,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,631,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Price Performance

Knife River stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $66.13 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

