Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,731,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA DPST opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $174.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.56.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.4801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

