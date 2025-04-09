Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 664 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $165.12 on Wednesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.20.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

