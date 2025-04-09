Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,398 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9,260.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BATS ITM opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
