Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 7,398 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9,260.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $47.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.