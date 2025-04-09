Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969,398 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,066,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,829,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $38.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

