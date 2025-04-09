Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.