Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,559.82. The trade was a 542.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.17.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on PATK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

