Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,495,351.16. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $497,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

