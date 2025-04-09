Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,169 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 76.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,057,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,424,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,224,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

