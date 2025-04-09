Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 582 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.