Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 18,502 Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 480,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

