Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 107.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $748,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

