Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,745,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,125,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,801,000. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter.

ULST opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

