Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

