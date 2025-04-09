Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

