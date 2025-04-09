Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $343,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 98.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
NYSE:PSTG opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pure Storage Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
