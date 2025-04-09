Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $343,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 42,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 98.3% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

