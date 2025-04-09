Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.