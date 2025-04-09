Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.