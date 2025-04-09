Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after acquiring an additional 186,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,635,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,588,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 624,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

