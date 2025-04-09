Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,321,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,163,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $21,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.