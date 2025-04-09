Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUNM. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 44,255 shares in the last quarter. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,666,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 3rd quarter worth $896,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun by 50.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Performance

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and a PE ratio of 26.55.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – June (JUNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price returns of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust using a buffer and upside cap strategy, over a specific holdings period. JUNM was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.